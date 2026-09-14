Ferran Torres Fires PSG to First Ligue 1 Win of the Season

Ferran Torres scored early as Paris Saint-Germain secured their first Ligue 1 victory of the 2026-27 season, beating Brest 1-0 at Stade Francis-Le Blé.

The Spanish forward struck just five minutes into the match. As a result, PSG ended a three-game winless start and regained momentum in their title defence.

Torres has also enjoyed a strong start since joining the club. The goal took his tally to six in his first five appearances for PSG.

Torres Makes the Difference

Torres capitalised on a misplaced pass from Joris Chotard in the fifth minute. He then combined with Ousmane Dembélé before curling the ball into the net.

The early goal proved enough for the defending champions. Brest pushed for an equaliser, but PSG held on to secure three valuable points.

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Meanwhile, the result extended PSG’s strong league record against Brest. The victory marked their 13th Ligue 1 win over Brest since the club returned to the top flight in the 2019-20 season.

Torres Keeps Focus on the Team

Despite scoring the decisive goal, Torres played down his individual contribution.

After the match, the forward said the team had not produced its best performance. However, he stressed that PSG showed the competitiveness needed to win on a difficult pitch.

Torres also highlighted the importance of contributing in different ways. Whether through goals, assists or defensive work, he said his priority remains helping the team.

His latest goal also moved him level with Zlatan Ibrahimovi? for the best scoring start in PSG history, with six goals in the first five appearances.

PSG Regain Momentum

The victory eased pressure on manager Luis Enrique after PSG suffered a 2-1 defeat against Monaco last weekend.

Furthermore, Torres has continued to provide an important attacking threat. He had already scored a hat-trick against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League during the week.

His form has now helped PSG secure a much-needed league victory. For now, the champions can use the result to rebuild confidence and prepare for their next challenge.

PSG will have another week to recover and prepare before returning to Ligue 1 action.

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