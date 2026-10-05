KATI Nominates S.M. Tanveer for FPCCI Presidency

KATI Patron-in-Chief S. M. Tanveer in a group photo with KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Syed Farrukh Qandhari and Vice President Nasir Sheikh.

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has nominated renowned industrialist and business leader S.M. Tanveer for the presidency of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The decision was taken by KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan and the association’s Executive Committee. Tanveer currently serves as KATI’s Patron-in-Chief and is also Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG).

KATI leaders expressed confidence that Tanveer could provide stronger representation to Pakistan’s industrial and business community. They also called for greater focus on practical solutions to business and economic challenges.

KATI Backs Tanveer’s Business Leadership

Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Umer Rehan highlighted Tanveer’s role during a period of economic pressure.

Rehan said Tanveer served as a caretaker provincial minister when Pakistan faced serious economic challenges. He credited Tanveer with supporting the business community during that period.

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Rehan said FPCCI needs leadership that can bring industry concerns into the national economic debate. He pointed to high energy costs, rising production expenses, tax pressures, export difficulties and policy uncertainty as major challenges.

He said business leaders must present these concerns effectively before policymakers.

Focus on Exports and Value Addition

Rehan also highlighted Tanveer’s position on Pakistan’s export strategy.

He said Tanveer has repeatedly urged policymakers to address the structural factors behind declining exports and rising imports.

According to Rehan, Tanveer supports greater value addition in Pakistani products. He has argued that exporting finished and value-added goods can generate more foreign exchange than exporting raw materials.

KATI leaders said FPCCI, as the country’s leading representative body for businesses, must remain closely aligned with the challenges facing industry and trade.

KATI Seeks Nationwide Support

KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya also endorsed Tanveer’s candidacy.

Chhaya said businesses currently face high interest rates, expensive energy and stringent tax policies. He said FPCCI needs leadership that can effectively present these concerns at the policymaking level.

He expressed KATI’s full support for Tanveer and said his leadership could help strengthen Pakistan’s industrial and commercial position.

The meeting also included senior business leaders, former KATI presidents, Executive Committee members and representatives of the business community.

Participants praised Tanveer’s contribution to discussions on industry, taxation, energy, exports, investment and economic policy.

KATI has called on chambers of commerce, trade associations and UBG leaders across Pakistan to support Tanveer’s candidacy for the FPCCI presidency.

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