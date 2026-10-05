80s Ka Chaska Brings Nostalgia and Glamour to Karachi

Guests celebrate the nostalgic spirit of the 1980s at 80s Ka Chaska in Karachi.

The vibrant spirit of the 1980s returned to Karachi as Eventique by Lubna and Cyma hosted a lively themed evening, “80s Ka Chaska,” at Kanteen Restaurant.

The event brought together personalities from business, sports, media, politics and social circles. Guests embraced the retro theme and enjoyed an evening filled with music, fashion and nostalgia.

Among the notable guests were Anila Ansari, Deputy Information Secretary of the PPP Women Wing; Haji Liaquat Sheikh of Al Jannat Paint Center; Changaiz Khan from Balochistan; Javaid Zaman; Nayyer; Rais Khan, Founder and President of RK Sports Management; Erum Fawad; Rafia Hassan; Naghma Aqeel; Fatima Khalfan; Zurrain Imam; and Farhan Zakariya, President of MEF.

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A Night of 1980s Nostalgia

The evening recreated the colourful atmosphere associated with the iconic 1980s. Guests dressed for the theme and enjoyed the music, style and social spirit of the era.

The event also provided an opportunity for guests to reconnect and spend time together in a relaxed setting.

Organisers said the gathering aimed to offer guests a memorable experience while bringing back the charm of a bygone era.

Event Organisers

The event was organised by Lubna Mudassir, Mudassir Ahmed, Neda, Madiha, Samreen Imran and Nayyer.

Their efforts helped create a lively atmosphere and ensured that “80s Ka Chaska” remained an engaging social evening for attendees.

The gathering concluded as a celebration of friendship, nostalgia and the enduring cultural appeal of the 1980s.

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