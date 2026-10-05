Metropolitan University Karachi Explores Academic Ties with Australian Universities

Engr. Siraj Khan, Chancellor, Metropolitan University Karachi, presenting a Shield of Honour to distinguished guest Engr. Anwer Ali, President, Sir Syed Foundation of Pakistan, during his visit from Australia. The meeting also included discussions on collaboration and academic partnerships with Australian universities.

Metropolitan University Karachi is exploring opportunities to strengthen academic cooperation with universities in Australia following a meeting between its Chancellor, Engineer Siraj Khan, and Engineer Anwar Ali, President of the Sir Syed Foundation Pakistan.

Anwar Ali, who is visiting Pakistan from Australia, met Siraj Khan to discuss opportunities for collaboration in higher education. The meeting focused on joint academic partnerships, institutional linkages and collaborative educational initiatives.

During the meeting, Siraj Khan presented Ali with a Shield of Honour in recognition of his visit and contributions to education.

Focus on Academic Cooperation

Both sides discussed ways to develop stronger links between Metropolitan University Karachi and Australian universities. They also explored potential joint initiatives that could support academic and institutional cooperation.

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The discussions covered opportunities for partnerships in higher education and closer engagement between educational institutions in Pakistan and Australia.

The participants expressed interest in developing practical areas of collaboration. They also agreed on the importance of strengthening institutional connections and creating opportunities for future academic initiatives.

Pakistan-Australia Education Links

The meeting took place in a cordial and constructive atmosphere. Both sides welcomed the prospect of further engagement in the higher education sector.

The discussions reflect efforts to expand international academic partnerships and create new avenues for cooperation between Pakistani and Australian educational institutions.

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