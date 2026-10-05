Xavi Hernandez Satisfied With Netherlands Start as Coach

Xavi Hernandez says the Netherlands are building a stronger team identity.

Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez said he is pleased with his first four matches in charge.

The Dutch beat Serbia 2-1 on Sunday. The result moved them to the top of Nations League Group A2.

The win also strengthened the Netherlands’ chances of reaching the quarter-finals in March.

“We fought like a family. We really had to suffer,” Xavi said after the match.

Xavi Adjusts Netherlands Formation

Xavi has used several formations during his first four games.

The Netherlands opened his tenure with a home draw against Germany. They then beat Serbia away.

Last Thursday, the Dutch came from behind to draw 2-2 with Greece.

Against Serbia, the Netherlands struggled to control possession. Xavi said the Serbian side handled the game well.

Oil Prices Ease as Middle East Exports Rise and G7 Releases Reserves

“We had to defend, but we actually wanted to play possession football,” he said.

The coach then changed his formation. He said the adjustment helped his team improve.

Xavi believes the squad is learning to control games in different ways.

“We now know how to dominate games in different ways,” he said.

He also praised the team’s ability to defend in both a low block and a mid-block.

Netherlands Still Working on Defence

Despite the positive results, Xavi acknowledged areas that need improvement.

The Netherlands conceded against Serbia. It was the 12th consecutive match in which the team allowed a goal.

Xavi said the squad must become harder to break down.

“The most important thing is that we score one more than the opponent, but we want a clean sheet,” he said.

He added that defensive improvement would take time.

Xavi also praised the players for their attitude. He said the squad has shown strong values during his early tenure.

“The players are wonderful people,” he said.

However, the coach believes the Netherlands must improve in several footballing areas.

Xavi Wants a United Squad

Xavi also highlighted the importance of team unity.

The former Spain international wants the Netherlands squad to develop a strong sense of togetherness.

“I’ll continue to keep an eye on everyone. We are creating a family,” he said.

The coach admitted that the international schedule had been demanding. He said he planned to take some rest after the Serbia match.

The Netherlands will return to Nations League action in November.

They face Greece in Amsterdam on November 13. Three days later, they travel to Berlin to play Germany.

Follow THE AZB