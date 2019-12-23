Imran Khan
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Govt Making Efforts for economic development in Country: PM Imran Khan

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says having achieved economic stability, the government is committed to bring economic development in the country.

This he stated while presiding over a meeting to review progress on Public Sector Development Program in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said our vision is to put the country on sustainable economic development track and for this purpose long-term policies and planning is very critical.

Imran Khan said PSDP implementation will help generate job opportunities and accelerate economic development process in the country.

He said the government encourages public private partnership for development projects in the country and for this purpose we are committed to facilitate the private sector in every possible way.

The meeting was apprised that in order to ensure the early completion of development projects, procedure of funds provision has been made smooth and easier.

The Prime Minister also directed to ensure early completion of development projects avoiding unnecessary delay.

Talking to Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs to Prime Minister of Japan Sonoura Kentaro in Islamabad today, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on enhancing Pak-Japan mutually-beneficial cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment, trade, agriculture, industry, human resource development, education, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations and regional developments.

In the realm of foreign policy, the Prime Minister underlined his efforts focused on creation of a peaceful environment in Pakistan’s neighborhood.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
PAKISTAN

Iranian FM in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leadership

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has arrived in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leadership. He is expected to have meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

PM constitutes 18-member Economic Advisory Council

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted an 18-member Economic Advisory Council to ensure the availability of best possible professional advice to the government. The Economic Advisory Council shall be chaired by the Prime Minister himself. The Council will help to optimise and synergise the formulation and implementation of economic and financial policies of the […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Pakistan army donates over Rs one billion for Dams Fund

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has donated more than Rs 1 billion to the fund set up by the Supreme Court for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa met Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court and handed him over a cheque of Rs 1.05 billion during the […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.