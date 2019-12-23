Govt Making Efforts for economic development in Country: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says having achieved economic stability, the government is committed to bring economic development in the country.

This he stated while presiding over a meeting to review progress on Public Sector Development Program in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said our vision is to put the country on sustainable economic development track and for this purpose long-term policies and planning is very critical.

Imran Khan said PSDP implementation will help generate job opportunities and accelerate economic development process in the country.

He said the government encourages public private partnership for development projects in the country and for this purpose we are committed to facilitate the private sector in every possible way.

The meeting was apprised that in order to ensure the early completion of development projects, procedure of funds provision has been made smooth and easier.

The Prime Minister also directed to ensure early completion of development projects avoiding unnecessary delay.

Talking to Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs to Prime Minister of Japan Sonoura Kentaro in Islamabad today, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on enhancing Pak-Japan mutually-beneficial cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment, trade, agriculture, industry, human resource development, education, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations and regional developments.

In the realm of foreign policy, the Prime Minister underlined his efforts focused on creation of a peaceful environment in Pakistan’s neighborhood.

