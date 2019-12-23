Chinese Cultural and Food Festival
KARACHI

Chinese Cultural and Food Festival brings mouthwatering cuisine to Karachi

KARACHI – Chinese cultural and food festival jointly presented by Beach Luxury Hotel & Event Crafters hosted a two-day event at Beach Luxury Hotel, offering Chinese dining on one platform, hosting 30+ food stalls, live music, fun-filled activities and much more!

With an amazing vibe and a lot of finger-licking Chinese food varieties, the event was attended by well- known celebrities, socialites and public.

The festival delivered diverse tastes and featured well-known Chinese eateries as well as those that offer a variety of food, including Chinese cuisine. Some of the participating stalls were:

Tiffin n Co, Mr Veg, Lal Qila, Chop Soye, Kowloon, Dip n dough, Cafe Bogie, Maraheb.

The evening concluded each day with an entertainment session. The first day session was hosted by Ahmed Godil and the second day session was hosted by Rafia Rafiq and Bilal Khan. Mr. Chen Xiaodong,

Acting Consul General of the People’s Republic of China was the Chief Guest and inaugurated the festival. Mesmerizing live musical performances were given by Reath Band, Nimra and Ali Raza on day 1,

while day 2 performances featured Ali Asad, Sherry Raza and Ali Raza.

The visitors were also treated to traditional dances and fireworks. Free boat rides, and kite flying at the sea front was available for all.

Attended by hundreds of food lovers over the two days, the festival was as much appreciated for its food variety and taste as for the nonstop fun it offered both days.

