KARACHI – Government should give some relief to the public, Urooj Fatima shares her point of view and highlights the issue to the government that government should give some relief to the public and implement his policy in favor of public that private and public school are not opened so they have to give some discount in fees.

Around 50 percent off as there are no expenditures occurred beared by School only need to pay teaching staff no administrative expenses and electricity expenses as in Baluchistan the suggestion of wave of school fees is under consideration so the government of Sindh also have to take some step in this matter

Like this: Like Loading...