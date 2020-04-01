ENTERTAINMENT

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor Reunite for 7th Sky Entertainment’s ‘Meher Posh’

Theazb Web Desk 16 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

KARACHI – Currently garnering rave reviews for Kahin Deep Jalay, Muqaddar, Deewangi, Munafiq and more, 7th Sky Entertainment, under the ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, is coming up with another signature project starring everyone’s all-time favorite real and reel life couple, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor.

Written by Misbah Nosheen who has previously written the megahits Ramz-e-Ishq the drama follows the story of Mehru and Shahjahan, two next-door neighbors who cross each other’s paths and face some unfortunate circumstances. The drama has been directed by Mazhar Moin. Other incredible members of the cast include Sania Saeed, Ali Abbas, Rehan Sheikh, Iffat Umer, Ismat Zaidi & Zainab Shabbir.

Having five chart-busting shows on-air at the moment, 7th Sky Entertainment has been a success story in changing the face of entertainment television in Pakistan. Heralding Pakistan’s entertainment landscape for the past decade, 7th Sky Entertainment, has been consistently producing stellar content for the screen. The new drama adds to their list of critically acclaimed dramas loved by the masses.

Tags

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Abdullah Qureshi Drops New Single in Collaboration with Eahab Akhtar

2 days ago
The Last Full Measure

Trailer of Habib Paracha’s “The Last Full Measure” Officially Released Worldwide

November 27, 2019

Yashma Gill Launches Her Own YouTube Channel

August 2, 2019
BAAJI

The First Look of BAAJI Revealed

March 8, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: