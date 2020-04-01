Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor Reunite for 7th Sky Entertainment’s ‘Meher Posh’

KARACHI – Currently garnering rave reviews for Kahin Deep Jalay, Muqaddar, Deewangi, Munafiq and more, 7th Sky Entertainment, under the ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, is coming up with another signature project starring everyone’s all-time favorite real and reel life couple, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor.





Written by Misbah Nosheen who has previously written the megahits Ramz-e-Ishq the drama follows the story of Mehru and Shahjahan, two next-door neighbors who cross each other’s paths and face some unfortunate circumstances. The drama has been directed by Mazhar Moin. Other incredible members of the cast include Sania Saeed, Ali Abbas, Rehan Sheikh, Iffat Umer, Ismat Zaidi & Zainab Shabbir.





Having five chart-busting shows on-air at the moment, 7th Sky Entertainment has been a success story in changing the face of entertainment television in Pakistan. Heralding Pakistan’s entertainment landscape for the past decade, 7th Sky Entertainment, has been consistently producing stellar content for the screen. The new drama adds to their list of critically acclaimed dramas loved by the masses.

