The European Commission penalised Google over its search and app store practices but signalled that continued cooperation could help the company avoid additional sanctions.

Google EU Fine headlines dominated Europe on Thursday after the European Commission imposed €890 million ($1 billion) in penalties on Alphabet’s Google for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the bloc’s landmark law designed to curb the market power of major technology companies.

The Commission fined Google €460 million for giving preferential treatment to its own shopping, hotel, transport and sports services in search results. Regulators also imposed a €430 million penalty over restrictions in the Google Play Store that prevented app developers from directing users to cheaper offers on rival platforms or websites.

The latest rulings mark Google’s fifth and sixth EU antitrust penalties, bringing the company’s total competition-related fines in Europe to €10.38 billion over nearly two decades.

EU officials said the decisions reinforce Europe’s commitment to ensuring fair competition despite criticism from the United States and threats of retaliatory tariffs against European policies targeting major American technology firms.

AI Investment: Alphabet’s Cash Flow Turns Negative as Google Increases AI Spending

EU Competition Commissioner Teresa Ribera said the Commission has a legal obligation to enforce European laws equally. EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen added that the Digital Markets Act aims to create a level playing field where companies compete fairly.

Google must comply with the Commission’s orders within 60 days. Regulators instructed the company to treat competing services fairly in search results and allow app developers to direct users to alternative purchasing options outside Google Play.

Google strongly criticised the decision and indicated that it may challenge the ruling in court.

Kent Walker, Google’s President of Global Affairs, argued that the company would have to remove popular search features, including real-time hotel, flight and restaurant information, to meet the Commission’s requirements. He said the changes would weaken Google’s products instead of promoting fair competition.

Despite the record penalties, the European Commission praised Google’s recent efforts to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Officials described ongoing discussions with the company as constructive and acknowledged that Google had already begun testing several changes to its search and advertising systems.

The Commission said Google has started adjusting how it displays shopping, hotel, flight and sports services in search results. Regulators will continue evaluating those changes before deciding whether further enforcement measures become necessary.

Officials also confirmed that they will review whether Google applies the same competition principles to its AI-powered search features, including AI Overviews and AI Mode, as discussions continue.

The Commission welcomed Google’s proposed changes to Google Play’s developer policies, calling them positive progress toward compliance. That assessment reduces the likelihood of additional daily financial penalties if the company continues implementing the required reforms.

The latest action forms part of the European Union’s broader campaign to regulate major technology companies. Previous Digital Markets Act enforcement actions resulted in fines against Apple and Meta, while the measures have drawn strong criticism from US President Donald Trump’s administration and several American lawmakers.

Follow THE AZB