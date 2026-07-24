Babar Azam leads Pakistan into the historic first Test at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Pakistan aim to end a seven-match away losing streak as West Indies look to build on recent Test success in the first-ever Test at Trinidad’s Brian Lara Stadium.

Pakistan arrive in the Caribbean determined to recover after a 2-0 Test series defeat in Bangladesh earlier this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board restored Babar Azam as Test captain, replacing Shan Masood in an effort to revive the team’s fortunes.

Babar strengthened his case during the team’s only warm-up match by scoring a century against a West Indies Select XI. Opening batter Azan Awais also reached three figures, while several other batters added valuable runs before the series.

Fast bowler Mohammad Ali gave Pakistan another reason for optimism. He claimed five wickets in the first innings of the warm-up fixture and now leads a revamped pace attack that hopes to end Pakistan’s run of seven consecutive away Test defeats.

The two sides shared a 1-1 draw when Pakistan last toured the Caribbean in 2021. They also split their most recent Test series in Multan in January 2025 after West Indies stunned the hosts in the second Test.

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Weather may also shape the contest. Trinidad has enjoyed bright sunshine in the days leading up to the opening Test, but July and August often bring heavy rainfall across the southern Caribbean. Both teams will therefore remain alert to possible weather interruptions.

The series gives West Indies a chance to build on their recent success while offering Pakistan an opportunity to begin a new era under Babar Azam with an important away victory.

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