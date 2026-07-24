New tools give businesses greater control over autonomous AI agents inside HubSpot’s CRM while strengthening governance, workflow automation, and cost management.

HubSpot Breeze AI gained a major upgrade as HubSpot introduced Agent Hub and Agent Builder, expanding its artificial intelligence platform with tools that help businesses build, deploy, and manage autonomous AI agents directly within its customer relationship management (CRM) system.

The latest release addresses a growing enterprise challenge as companies move beyond general-purpose AI assistants and adopt specialized AI agents that automate marketing, sales, and customer service tasks while maintaining governance and oversight.

Agent Hub provides marketing, sales, and customer support teams with a centralized dashboard to configure, monitor, and manage AI agents. The workspace combines HubSpot’s prebuilt AI agents for customer support, sales prospecting, and content creation with custom agents that businesses develop for their own operations.

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The platform also enables administrators to review execution logs, monitor agent performance across departments, and ensure every AI agent follows company policies and operational guidelines.

Alongside Agent Hub, HubSpot launched Agent Builder, a low-code development tool that allows organizations to create customized AI agents without extensive programming knowledge.

Businesses can upload internal documentation, define operating rules, and connect AI agents directly to CRM records. The agents can then access customer information, deal stages, and communication histories to qualify leads, update sales pipelines, and generate personalized customer outreach.

HubSpot also introduced new governance features to help organizations control AI deployments as usage expands. Administrators can set monthly execution limits, monitor AI credit consumption, and define workload caps for individual agents to improve cost management and operational transparency.

The latest enhancements strengthen HubSpot’s strategy of embedding agentic AI directly into its CRM platform instead of relying on external integrations. By keeping AI workflows close to customer data, businesses can automate processes more efficiently while maintaining greater security and oversight.

The announcement highlights a broader shift across the marketing technology industry, where software providers continue introducing AI-powered tools for automation, analytics, content creation, customer engagement, and AI search optimization.

Several companies unveiled new AI products this week, including Adlo’s generative advertising platform, Constant Contact’s automated marketing suite, Otter.ai’s Live Assist coaching agent, Webflow’s governance tools for AI-powered website management, and VisualAI’s discoverGPT platform for AI-driven e-commerce product discovery.

The rapid pace of product launches reflects growing enterprise demand for practical AI solutions that automate complex business workflows while giving organizations stronger control over governance, security, and operational costs.

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