July 25, 2026

Fruit Market issues discussed as KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi meets traders in Karachi

Web Desk July 24, 2026

Business leaders urge improved facilities and market development, while the governor pledges support to address traders’ concerns.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi meets leaders of the Karachi wholesale fruit and vegetable market to discuss traders' issues and business development.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi meets Karachi fruit market representatives.

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met a delegation representing Karachi’s wholesale fruit market, where both sides discussed business development, market expansion and the challenges facing traders.

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The delegation represented the Karachi Super Highway Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable Market. Malik Sohni, President of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Market Federation, and Zahid Awan, President of the Karachi Fruit Market, led the meeting.

Traders highlight business challenges

During the meeting, traders briefed the governor on issues affecting the fruit and vegetable market. They also discussed ways to promote business activities and strengthen the wholesale market.

The delegation called for improved facilities for traders and stressed the need to create a more business-friendly environment to support market growth.

Representatives Muhammad Furqan Awan, Abdullah Jan and other members of the business community also attended the meeting.

Governor assures full cooperation

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation of his full cooperation in addressing the concerns of traders.

He said every possible effort would be made to resolve the challenges faced by the business community and to support initiatives that strengthen commercial activity.

The governor added that improving the business environment would benefit traders and contribute to broader economic development.

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