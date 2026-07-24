Army chief says security forces will sustain operations against militant groups while stressing national unity, development and long-term stability in Balochistan.

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), has said Pakistan’s security forces will continue operations against militant groups until terrorism and its facilitators are eliminated, reaffirming the country’s commitment to lasting peace in Balochistan.

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He made the remarks while addressing participants of the 20th National Workshop Balochistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Army chief vows continued counterterrorism operations

Field Marshal Asim Munir said the combined efforts of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the people would help establish lasting peace across Balochistan.

He stated that operations against Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan, as described by the military, would continue with full determination. He added that Pakistan remains committed to dismantling terrorist infrastructure wherever it threatens national security and public safety.

Foreign-backed militancy will be defeated

The army chief said foreign-sponsored proxy groups have repeatedly attempted to spread violence and undermine stability in Balochistan.

He said the armed forces, backed by the resilience and unity of the Pakistani people, would respond decisively to such threats and defeat attempts to destabilise the province.

Development and people remain central to progress

Field Marshal Asim Munir described Balochistan as the pride of Pakistan. He said the province possesses significant natural resources and is home to resilient, patriotic people.

He highlighted ongoing development projects launched by the federal and provincial governments. According to him, these initiatives aim to improve the province’s socio-economic conditions through an inclusive and people-centred approach.

National unity key to lasting stability

The army chief praised the contributions of civil society, academia, the media and young people in strengthening national integration.

He stressed that unity, resilience and collective commitment are essential for ensuring Pakistan’s long-term peace, stability and prosperity.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion between the Field Marshal and participants of the workshop. Attendees reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan’s stability, development and sovereignty.

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