Japanese Cuisine Takes Centre Stage at Mövenpick Hotel Karachi Food Festival

Mövenpick Hotel Karachi partners with Japan’s Consulate General for a weekend celebrating authentic flavours, culinary traditions and cultural exchange

KARACHI, August 2026 — Japanese cuisine took centre stage at Mövenpick Hotel Karachi as the hotel hosted the second chapter of its Grand Pan-Asian Food Festival in collaboration with the Consulate General of Japan.

The event followed the festival’s opening weekend, which focused on Chinese cuisine. The Japanese edition offered guests a specially curated selection of traditional dishes and flavours.

A Japanese chef brought authentic cooking methods and recipes to the event. Guests also explored the cultural traditions behind Japan’s well-known cuisine.

Japanese Culture Meets Karachi

The weekend opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lotus Court.

Consul General of Japan Mr. Hattori and Deputy Consul General Mr. Tamura attended the ceremony. Muhammad Khurram Awan, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Karachi, and Sikander Mehmood, CEO, also joined the event.

Distinguished guests, food enthusiasts and community members attended the gathering.

The collaboration gave the festival a wider cultural focus. It allowed guests to explore Japanese food while learning more about the country’s traditions and hospitality.

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Hotel Highlights Culinary Traditions

Speaking about the partnership, Muhammad Khurram Awan said the collaboration went beyond serving Japanese dishes.

He said the event gave guests a chance to experience the culture, traditions and culinary skills behind Japanese food.

The Japanese weekend formed the second destination in Mövenpick Hotel Karachi’s “4 Weeks. 4 Culinary Destinations” festival.

The month-long culinary journey will now continue with Indonesia and Thailand. The hotel plans to showcase the flavours and food traditions of each destination during the remaining weeks.

A Month of Asian Flavours

The Japanese cuisine weekend brought together food and culture in a single experience.

Guests at Lotus Court enjoyed authentic flavours, carefully prepared dishes and elements of Japanese hospitality.

The event also strengthened cultural ties between Japan and Pakistan through food. The hotel’s wider festival aims to give Karachi diners an opportunity to explore different Asian culinary traditions without leaving the city.

With Indonesia and Thailand still to come, the Grand Pan-Asian Food Festival will continue its culinary journey through Asia at Mövenpick Hotel Karachi.

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