Rotary Karachi members and community partners take part in a health awareness walk in Karachi

Rotary clubs bring health professionals, government officials and community groups together to promote prevention, early detection and healthier choices

KARACHI, August 2026 — A public awareness walk in Karachi highlighted the growing need for action against mouth cancer, polio and drug abuse, bringing together Rotary clubs, government officials, healthcare professionals and community members.

Organised under the banner “Walk a Cause – Mouth Cancer, Polio Awareness and Drug Abuse,” the initiative promoted oral health, early detection and prevention. It also urged communities to avoid tobacco and harmful substances while supporting Pakistan’s continued campaign for a polio-free future.

The walk began at McDonald’s at 7:10am and ended at Nishan-e-Pakistan, where participants attended a closing ceremony.

The programme was organised with support from the Narcotics Control Department Sindh and the Anti-Narcotics Force.

Call for Action Against Harmful Substances

Honnak Baloch, Director General Narcotics & Control, Government of Sindh, attended the event as chief guest.

In his address, Baloch stressed the need for collective action against narcotics and drug abuse. He also warned about the health impact of tobacco, gutka, niswar and other harmful substances, particularly among young people.

District Governor Shahzad Sabir said Rotary remained committed to community service and public-health awareness.

He stressed that prevention, early detection and vaccination need continued participation from communities.

DG MOFA Irfan Soomro also called for stronger cooperation between Rotary, government institutions and community organisations.

Rotary Clubs Join Health Campaign

Dr Syed Naveed Manzoor, Chair of the Oral Health Committee and President of Rotary Club Karachi Pearl, chaired the event.

Dr Kausar Tariq, Co-Chair of the Oral Health Committee, also played a key role in organising the initiative.

Naveed Adenwalla, President 2026–27 of the Rotary Club of Karachi Educational Development, supported the campaign alongside participating Rotary clubs and community partners.

The participating clubs included RCK Pearl, RCK Sunset Millennium, RCK Quaid, RCK Educational Development, RCK Happy Palace and RCK Environment. RCK Roshni, RCK Centennial and RCK Sunrise also supported the programme.

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Focus on Prevention and Early Detection

Speakers highlighted the risks associated with tobacco, gutka, chalia and niswar, which can contribute to serious oral-health problems.

The campaign also stressed the importance of preventing drug abuse and maintaining public support for polio vaccination.

The closing ceremony featured several prominent guests, including DGE Fahad Sikander, DGN Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, MPA Rehan Bandukda, Dr Noor ul Wahab of the Pakistan Dental Association, Mazhar Valgee of Kiran Hospital and Kiran Patients Welfare Society, Dr Annie Talaal, Durdana Arshad, Areeba Hunain of HOL Foundation and Maj Saleem of the Anti-Narcotics Force.

Healthcare professionals, academics, civil society representatives and members of participating Rotary clubs also attended.

The event received media coverage that helped extend its health message beyond those who took part in the walk. Organisers said wider awareness could encourage families and young people to make healthier choices.

PP Syed Kashif Rafi, Advisor to the District Governor 2026–27, hosted the closing ceremony and thanked guests, Rotary leaders, volunteers and partner organisations for supporting the campaign.

The programme concluded with the presentation of shields and certificates to distinguished guests and supporting organisations.

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