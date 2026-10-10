October 10, 2026

FPCCI 2027–28: Kanwal Saeed Congratulates S. M. Tanveer on Presidential Nomination

Web Desk October 10, 2026

FWCCI President Kanwal Saeed extends her best wishes to S. M. Tanveer following his nomination for FPCCI president for the 2027–28 term.

Kanwal Saeed, President of FWCCI, extends best wishes to S. M. Tanveer on his FPCCI nomination for 2027–2028.

FWCCI President Kanwal Saeed extends best wishes to S. M. Tanveer on his FPCCI presidential nomination.

Ms Kanwal Saeed, President of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), has extended her best wishes to Mr S. M. Tanveer on his nomination for President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) for the 2027–2028 term.

Saeed described the nomination as an important milestone in Tanveer’s professional journey and acknowledged his continued engagement with Pakistan’s business community.

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She expressed hope that the opportunity would bring further achievements and create new avenues for progress and development. She also said that his experience, dedication and commitment to the business community could contribute to the promotion of trade and industry and support Pakistan’s economic prosperity.

Saeed wished Tanveer success in his new journey and in his future endeavours.

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