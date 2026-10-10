Sadaf Kamran Ali will lead social media initiatives for Rotary International District 3271 in 2027–28 under District Governor Ch. Fahad Sikandar.

Sadaf Kamran Ali has been appointed District Chair for Social Media for Rotary International District 3271 for the 2027–28 year.

Ali expressed gratitude to incoming District Governor Ch. Fahad Sikandar for placing his trust in her abilities and giving her the opportunity to lead this important area.

Representing Rotary Club Karachi Clifton, Ali said she aims to strengthen Rotary’s digital presence, highlight community service projects and connect members through social media. She also pledged to share stories that showcase Rotary’s contribution to positive change.

Ali looks forward to working with the district team under the leadership of Ch. Fahad Sikandar and alongside Rotary International President for 2027–28, Larry A. Lunsford. She said the team would work towards the Rotary vision of “Create Lasting Impact”.

She also thanked fellow Rotarians for their continued support and encouragement as she prepares to take on the new responsibility.

Follow THE AZB