Medical experts lead a breast cancer awareness session organised by Rotary Club of Karachi Sunset Millennium at SFF OPD Clinics on 6 October.

The 6 October session brought together medical experts to promote breast health, early detection and preventive care among women from underserved communities

The Rotary Club of Karachi Sunset Millennium held a breast cancer awareness session on 6 October in collaboration with SFF OPD Clinics. The initiative aimed to educate and empower women from underserved communities through information on breast health, early detection and preventive care.

Dr Jannat Noor led the session, with invited oncologists and surgeons contributing their medical expertise to the discussion. Participants were encouraged to share the knowledge with their families and recognise the importance of timely medical consultation.

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Dr Asghar H. Asghar, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at KIRAN and MMI, attended as the chief guest. With more than 25 years of experience, he brought extensive knowledge of oncology to the event.

His professional credentials include FCPS in Radiation Oncology, an MS in Nuclear Medicine from PIEAS, membership as a founding member of the City Tumor Board, service as a CPSP supervisor and recognition with the PAEC Gold Medal. Medical experts lead a breast cancer awareness session organised by Rotary Club of Karachi Sunset Millennium at SFF OPD Clinics on 6 October.

The club reaffirmed its commitment to promoting women’s health through awareness, education and community outreach.

The awareness campaign is an initiative of PP Moona Sohail, Chair for Disease Prevention and Treatment, and reflects the role of community partnerships in improving access to essential health information.

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