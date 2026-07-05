FAME Program: SAWDF Pakistan Celebrates Successful Completion of First Year

SAWDF Pakistan celebrates the successful completion of the first year of the FAME Program.

Women’s economic empowerment initiative reaches more than 1,000 beneficiaries as organizers secure funding approval for the program’s second phase.

FAME Program marked the successful completion of its first year as the South Asian Women Development Forum (SAWDF) Pakistan Chapter celebrated the initiative’s achievements in promoting economic empowerment for women and marginalized communities across the country.

Supported by the French Development Agency (AFD France), the FAME (Feminism, Action and Mobilisation for an Inclusive Economy) initiative brought together civil society organizations, development partners, and community representatives to celebrate the program’s progress.

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Speaking at the event, SAWDF Pakistan Vice President and FAME Pakistan Project Lead Maryam Khan said the program had provided economic opportunities, skills training, and employment support to more than 1,000 women and individuals from marginalized communities during its first year.

She noted that securing international development funding for Pakistan remains challenging, but the capacity and transparency demonstrated by local organizations have proven that Pakistani civil society institutions can effectively utilize global resources for public welfare.

Under the program, five partner organizations—Naqash Foundation, Facilitation Alliance, Society for Relief and Development (SRD), GIA, and Technical Services Association (TSA)—implemented initiatives to enhance women’s skills, deliver digital training, promote value addition in agriculture, support creative enterprises, and expand economic opportunities for marginalized groups, including the transgender community.

Maryam Khan also announced that the program had successfully completed a comprehensive audit, demonstrating high standards of financial transparency and accountability. She added that the strong performance had secured funding approval for the second phase of the FAME Program in Pakistan.

She expressed confidence that the next phase would further strengthen economic inclusion and create greater opportunities for women and marginalized communities across the country.

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