Folarin Balogun: FIFA Suspends Ban Ahead of USA’s Belgium World Cup Clash

World governing body allows the United States striker to play in the last-16 match, prompting Belgium to question the decision.

Folarin Balogun will be available for the United States’ FIFA World Cup last-16 match against Belgium after FIFA suspended his automatic one-match ban following a straight red card in the previous round.

The 25-year-old striker was sent off during the USA’s 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 after a challenge on defender Tarik Muharemovic. Under FIFA regulations, a red card normally results in an automatic one-match suspension.

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However, FIFA announced that the suspension has been placed on hold for a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The governing body said the ban will only be enforced if Balogun commits another offence of similar nature and severity during the probation period.

The decision has sparked a strong reaction from the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), which described the ruling as “astonishing” and said it is reviewing all available options. The RBFA argued that every previous red card at the tournament had resulted in an automatic suspension and claimed the decision contradicts the competition’s regulations.

United States captain Christian Pulisic welcomed the development, saying the squad learned of the decision while travelling to training. He added that Balogun was delighted and believed the original red card had been overly harsh.

US President Donald Trump also praised FIFA’s decision on Truth Social, thanking the governing body for what he described as reversing “a great injustice.”

Balogun has played a key role in the United States’ World Cup campaign, scoring twice, including the opening goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina before his dismissal. The former Arsenal forward is expected to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they prepare for the knockout clash with Belgium.

The decision has also renewed debate over FIFA’s disciplinary process, with critics questioning the lack of a formal appeal system for red cards during the World Cup and the circumstances that led to Balogun becoming the first player at the tournament to avoid serving an automatic suspension.

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