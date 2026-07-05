Community Leaders Endorse Candidacy at America’s 250th Birthday Celebration

Political and community leaders gathered at Mujtaba Clinic near Clifton City Hall to back Assad Mujtaba’s campaign during celebrations marking the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Assad Mujtaba received endorsements from several political and community leaders during a celebration marking the 250th birthday anniversary of the United States. The event took place at Mujtaba Clinic across from City Hall and combined the national celebration with support for Mujtaba’s election campaign.

Those attending included Bob Calcagno, Chairman of the Republican Party in Clifton; Ahab Hussain, Commissioner of the Wayne GOP County Committee; Anupam Rana of the Indian American Senior Citizens Association; Dharmesh Rana, Vice Chair of the Rana Samaj Indian Association; Mayor Jim Anzaldi, who has served as Clifton’s mayor for three decades; and Councilman Tony Latona, who recently retired after 32 years of service in the United States Air Force.

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The leaders publicly endorsed Mujtaba’s candidacy while joining residents in commemorating America’s 250th birthday anniversary. The gathering highlighted community engagement and brought together local political representatives, civic leaders, and supporters to mark the historic milestone.

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