Karachi witnessed a significant development as Sky View Towers officially began its construction journey with a grand groundbreaking ceremony. The event marked an important milestone for Falaknaz Group and highlighted the company’s continued focus on modern urban development.

Moreover, the launch of Sky View Towers attracted business leaders, investors, media representatives, and families from across the city. The project aims to offer contemporary living spaces while contributing to Karachi’s evolving residential landscape.

Sky View Towers Groundbreaking Ceremony Attracts Large Gathering

Falaknaz Group hosted the grand groundbreaking ceremony on June 6, 2026, at Main Korangi, Creek Road, Karachi. The event brought together distinguished guests, stakeholders, and prospective buyers interested in the upcoming development.

Additionally, organizers arranged a customer lucky draw during the ceremony. Winners received various prizes, including electronic items and an electric bike, which added excitement to the event.

Falaknaz Group Presents Sky View Towers Vision

During the ceremony, company representatives shared presentations outlining the future plans for Sky View Towers. According to the presentations, the project combines residential and commercial spaces within a modern development framework.

Furthermore, the project is designed to feature contemporary architecture, premium amenities, and facilities intended for families. The development is expected to support Karachi’s growing demand for modern housing options.

Karachi Investors Show Interest In Sky View Towers

Attendees reportedly expressed interest in the project’s location, planning, and lifestyle-focused facilities. Many guests also welcomed the development as a potential addition to Karachi’s real estate sector.

Meanwhile, the event featured a musical performance that provided entertainment for guests throughout the evening. As a result, the ceremony combined project presentations with community engagement activities.

Shakeel Ilyas Highlights Development Commitment

At the conclusion of the event, Falaknaz Group Chairman Shakeel Ilyas, Managing Director Hasnain Shakeel, and members of the management team addressed attendees.

They thanked guests for their participation and support. Moreover, they reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering quality developments and maintaining customer trust throughout the construction process.

Falaknaz Group Expands Karachi Real Estate Presence

The launch of Sky View Towers represents another step in Falaknaz Group’s development portfolio. The project is expected to become a notable addition to Karachi’s residential and commercial property market once completed.

As construction moves forward, industry observers will watch the project’s progress and its impact on the city’s urban development landscape. The ceremony officially marked the beginning of that journey and introduced the project’s long-term vision to investors and future residents.