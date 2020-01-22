Mian Zahid Hussain
BUSINESS

Discouraging important imports resulting in losses: Mian Zahid Hussain

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said the further contraction in the GDP will increase inflation and unemployment adding to the problems of masses.

The UN has projected that Pakistan’s GDP will be 2.1 percent for the ongoing fiscal which is down from the forecasts of IMF, ADB and World Bank, he said. 

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the government should reduce the speed of fall by introducing long-awaited reforms, he said.

The former minister noted that economic freefall begin in Dec 2018 which has taken a toll on all the sectors while Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) is the worst hit. 

The textile sector is reeling after withdrawal of the zero-rating facility, production of the automobile sector is down by 38 percent while the chemical sector has witnessed a fall of five percent. 

Other important industries including food, beverages, tobacco, petroleum, refineries, pharma, iron, steel and electronics are also not in very good shape. 

The plunge in LSM has also damaged allied medium and small industries, retailers and whole sellers as well as the transport sector. 

The consumption of diesel and petrol has reduced by seven percent which indicates a slowdown in economic activities. The LSM problems will drag GDP down by 1.5 percent as 0.9 million jobs have been affected while FBR is facing substantial shortfall as this sector has a share of 70 percent in FBR collections. 

The loss in industrial production has also reduced imports used as inputs which has reduced deficit but the loss is far greater then the benefit.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles

Airline Lab Seminar
BUSINESS

Airline Leaders in Pakistan Convene for Airbus’ Airline Lab Seminar

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: Airlines from across Pakistan met recently at the Airline Lab Seminar in Islamabad organized by Airbus. The three-day event hosted executives and experts from airlines in Pakistan in order to exchange ideas and receive updates on important developments and issues facing the airline industry today. As per the Airbus Global Market forecast, passenger traffic in […]

Umer Rehan FPCCI
BUSINESS

FPCCI appointed Umer Rehan convener of standing committee on Vegetable Oil & Ghee

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Umer Rehan has been appointed Convener of Central Standing Committee of FPCCI on “Vegetable Oil & Ghee”. According to notification released by President of Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Engineer Daro Khan Achakzai , Umer Rehan appointed for the office and he will choose the nine members for the committee […]

Prime Minister
BUSINESS HEADLINE

Prime Minister directs to further activate financial monitoring units to curb money laundering

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the elements involved in money laundering do not deserve any concession and their reality should be exposed before the nation. He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review progress on measures taken for the effective stoppage of money laundering in the country. The […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.