IBA and UBL collaborate to facilitate students

KARACHI – The IBA, Karachi received a cheque from the United Bank Limited (UBL) to provide scholarships to 4 students of the Institute for 4 years, that is, the duration of their studies. UBL has also given donations for the scholarships and capacity building of Masters of Science in Journalism (MSJ) Program.



IBA Karachi and UBL collaborate to facilitate students

The objective of this scholarship is to help facilitate talented and deserving students to gain higher education.

The donation to the MSJ covers scholarships and trainings that will facilitate students as they immerse themselves in learning the skills required in all forms of journalism – digital, audio and video – and gain practical experience.

In the ceremony, the IBA was represented by newly appointed Executive Director IBA, Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi, Head of Alumni, Corporate Relations, and Communications Department (ACRC) Malahat Awan and her team, and Assistant Manager IBA Talent Hunt Programs, Rizwan Bukhari Executive Talent Hunt Programs Zahoor Detho, from the National Talent Hunt Program (NTHP) team, while UBL was represented by Group Executive Human Resources Sadia Saeed, Senior Manager Corporate Affairs Raza Mustjab Haider and Assistant Manager Corporate Affairs Ayesha Ahsan. After the ceremony, the UBL team visited the CEJ where they presented a cheque to Director CEJ Kamal Siddiqi and were given a tour of the Centre.

The UBL representatives also met the entire NTHP team, including the 4 students from remote areas, whom they will be sponsoring for 4 years.

