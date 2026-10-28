Culture Festival: Press Conference, Hip-Hop Dance and Qawwali Night to Open Karachi’s 25-Day Event on 29 October

Hamza Akram Qawwal and Brothers perform on stage in Karachi.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah will brief the media before international and Pakistani artists take the stage on the first day

KARACHI (): The 3rd World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 opens on Thursday, 29 October, with a packed first-day programme of cultural events. The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is organising the 25-day Culture Festival.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah will brief the media at a press conference at 5:00 pm in Auditorium I. International artists will also attend.

Culture Festival: Karachi Enters Final Preparations as International Artists Arrive

At 6:00 pm, Away Runakuna will lead a dance workshop at Studio I. One hour later, a dance meet-up will begin at Studio II on the third floor. Cie Alexandra N’ Possee and the French hip-hop group Zigzag will perform there, giving audiences a chance to experience distinctive international dance styles.

At 9:00 pm, the renowned Qawwal Hamza Akram Qawwal and Brothers will perform at Jaun Elia Lawn, closing the opening day with a Qawwali night.

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