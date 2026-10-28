Culture Festival: Press Conference, Hip-Hop Dance and Qawwali Night to Open Karachi’s 25-Day Event on 29 October
Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah will brief the media before international and Pakistani artists take the stage on the first day
KARACHI (): The 3rd World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 opens on Thursday, 29 October, with a packed first-day programme of cultural events. The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is organising the 25-day Culture Festival.
Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah will brief the media at a press conference at 5:00 pm in Auditorium I. International artists will also attend.
Culture Festival: Karachi Enters Final Preparations as International Artists Arrive
At 6:00 pm, Away Runakuna will lead a dance workshop at Studio I. One hour later, a dance meet-up will begin at Studio II on the third floor. Cie Alexandra N’ Possee and the French hip-hop group Zigzag will perform there, giving audiences a chance to experience distinctive international dance styles.
At 9:00 pm, the renowned Qawwal Hamza Akram Qawwal and Brothers will perform at Jaun Elia Lawn, closing the opening day with a Qawwali night.