Commander of the Turkish Air Force, General Rafet Dalk?ran, met Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, at Air Headquarters (AHQ), Islamabad, to discuss bilateral defence cooperation.

Upon his arrival, the visiting Turkish Air Chief received a Guard of Honour from a smartly turned-out Pakistan Air Force contingent.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu said the Pakistan-Türkiye partnership had developed into a strong strategic relationship. He also highlighted significant opportunities to expand cooperation in the defence and aerospace sectors.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Air Chief assured Türkiye of full support in pilot training, professional development and capacity-building initiatives for the Turkish Air Force.

General Dalk?ran praised the Pakistan Air Force’s professional standards, operational expertise and combat experience. He also appreciated its modernisation efforts and expanding indigenous aerospace capabilities.

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The Turkish Air Force Commander expressed keen interest in drawing on the PAF’s operational experience to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

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