Robert Pattinson becomes the next James Bond, taking over the iconic 007 role from Daniel Craig.

Amazon MGM Studios announces the British actor as the next 007, with Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing the upcoming film

Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the iconic British secret agent in the long-running film franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting on Monday, November 16, ending months of speculation over who would inherit the coveted role.

Pattinson, known for The Batman, The Twilight Saga and The Odyssey, will become the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official film series.

In a statement, Pattinson described the role as the honour of a lifetime. He thanked the studio and the filmmaking team for their confidence in him.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” the actor said, adding that he was excited about the partnership and the work ahead.

Daniel Craig’s Successor Takes on Iconic Role

Pattinson takes over from Craig, who played Bond across five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006.

Craig’s final appearance came in 2021’s No Time to Die. The film ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save the world, bringing his chapter in the franchise to a dramatic close.

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Several actors had reportedly been considered for the role during the casting process. Names linked to speculation included Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Harry Styles was also among the actors linked to the discussions.

Denis Villeneuve to Direct Next Bond Film

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming James Bond film. The director is known for acclaimed productions including Dune, Arrival and Sicario.

Amazon MGM Studios previously announced Villeneuve’s involvement in June 2025. Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, will write the screenplay.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer. The project will mark a new chapter for the franchise under Amazon MGM Studios’ creative control.

Villeneuve welcomed Pattinson’s casting, describing the actor as having the timeless qualities of 007 while bringing a fresh spirit to the character.

Pattinson’s Growing Film Career

Pattinson has established himself as a leading figure in major film franchises and independent productions.

He gained worldwide recognition through The Twilight Saga before taking on more diverse roles in films such as Tenet and The Batman.

He portrayed Bruce Wayne in the 2022 film The Batman and is expected to reprise the role in its planned sequel.

His recent film credits also include The Drama, Primetime and The Odyssey. His casting as Bond adds another major franchise role to his career.

The next James Bond film is currently in development. However, the studio has not announced an official release date.

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