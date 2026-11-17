Commander of the Turkish Air Force, General Rafet Dalk?ran, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and opportunities to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the deep-rooted historical, cultural and strategic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye. He also appreciated the strong defence partnership between the armed forces of the two countries.

General Dalk?ran reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral defence ties. He praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.

The meeting reflected the continued engagement between Pakistan and Türkiye to strengthen their longstanding defence partnership.

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