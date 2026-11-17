Rotary Club of Karachi Ambassadors event organised by Zulfiqar Halepoto and Saeed Muhammad brings together distinguished personalities, including Sindh IG Javed Alam Odho

Prominent businessman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Arslan Khan attended a special event organised by Zulfiqar Halepoto and Saeed Muhammad of the Rotary Club of Karachi Ambassadors in honour of Dr Khalil Memon, a prominent Pakistani-American community leader based in Chicago.

The gathering brought together a large number of distinguished personalities from different walks of life. Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho also attended the event as a guest of honour.

Arslan Khan expressed pleasure at attending the gathering and meeting several notable guests. He described the occasion as an opportunity to exchange views and strengthen personal and social connections.

Receiving an Ajrak from Rafiq Bhutto was a special honour for Khan, who expressed pride and appreciation for the gesture.

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He also praised Zulfiqar Halepoto for his continued efforts to bring prominent personalities together and organise gatherings that add vibrancy to the city’s social and cultural life.

Khan extended heartfelt gratitude to Halepoto for the warm welcome, respect and hospitality, describing the gesture as deeply memorable.

The event provided an opportunity for distinguished guests to connect and celebrate the contributions of Dr Khalil Memon to the Pakistani-American community.

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