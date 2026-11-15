Beyoncé Reveals How She and Jay-Z Kept Their 2008 Wedding Secret

Beyoncé Wedding: The singer reveals how she and Jay-Z kept their 2008 ceremony private.

The singer says most guests believed they were attending a private party, while only their parents and a few close friends knew about the ceremony.

Beyoncé has revealed how she and Jay-Z kept their 2008 wedding secret from almost all their guests. The couple initially invited friends and family to what they described as a private party.

In a recent interview with i-D, published in early November 2026, the singer shared details of the intimate ceremony at their New York home.

“We had a very small wedding in our home,” Beyoncé said. “We told the guests we were having a party, and no one knew they were coming to our wedding but our parents and a few friends.”

The couple married on April 4, 2008. They chose the date because four is a favourite number they share.

A Private Ceremony in Manhattan

Around 40 guests reportedly attended the wedding. The list included Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin were also among the reported guests.

The ceremony took place inside Jay-Z’s 13,500-square-foot penthouse in Manhattan’s Tribeca Neighbourhood.

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Previous accounts described an elaborate setting with a large tent, flowers, candles and crystal decorations. Florist Amy Vongpitaka recalled that the venue “looked like a palace”.

Beyoncé’s Wedding Dress Had a Special Meaning

Beyoncé also spoke about the personal significance of her wedding dress. Her mother, Tina Knowles, designed the gown.

“My favorite dress my mother designed was my wedding dress — it was gorgeously simple and made with her love,” she told i-D. “Wearing a dress she designed was very important to me, and more important than any designer dress.”

The singer first gave fans a glimpse of the gown during her performance of I Was Here in 2011.

DJ Cassidy Provided the Wedding Music

The reception also took place at the couple’s home. DJ Cassidy handled the music throughout the celebration.

He later recalled that he managed the entertainment from beginning to end. However, the couple selected their own entrance and first-dance songs.

Beyoncé’s latest recollections offer a rare glimpse into a wedding that the couple carefully kept private from most of their guests.

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