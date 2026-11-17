Director known for music videos by MGMT, The Killers and Arcade Fire also worked on the 2025 film Marty Supreme

Filmmaker Ray Tintori, known for directing music videos for MGMT, The Killers and Arcade Fire, has died at the age of 43.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Monday, November 16, 2026. However, authorities said the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Tintori built his filmmaking career through short films and music videos. His early work included Jettison Your Loved Ones in 2005, followed by Death to the Tinman in 2007.

He also directed a short film documenting the 2016 NBA Finals.

Music Videos and Filmmaking Career

Tintori directed several notable music videos for internationally recognised artists.

His credits included MGMT’s Electric Feel and Kids, as well as The Killers’ Spaceman. His final music video directing credit was MGMT’s Dancing in Babylon, released in 2024 and featuring Christine and the Queens.

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Beyond music videos, Tintori contributed to the 2025 film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet. He worked as a cameraman on the film’s Wembley finals sequence.

Relationship With Heidi Gardner

Tintori was also known for his relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner, 43.

He made their relationship public on Instagram in July 2025. He shared photographs of the couple to celebrate Gardner’s birthday.

In the accompanying tribute, Tintori wrote: “Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner.”

He also described Gardner as “the coolest person I’ve ever met” and shared a lengthy personal message expressing his affection.

No further details about Tintori’s death have been released. The medical examiner’s investigation remains ongoing.

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