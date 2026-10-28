Culture Festival: Karachi Enters Final Preparations as International Artists Arrive

More than 1,000 artists from 150 countries will join over 500 Pakistani performers at the 25-day event organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI (): Organisers have entered the final stage of preparations for the 3rd World Culture Festival Karachi 2026, as international artists and delegates begin arriving in the city.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will host the 25-day Culture Festival from 29 October to 22 November. Workers have installed billboards promoting the event along major roads across Karachi.

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More than 1,000 international artists from 150 countries will join over 500 Pakistani artists to showcase their talents across a wide range of disciplines. The programme includes music, theatre, dance, film, fine arts and other art forms, giving audiences a chance to experience diverse cultures, traditions and creative expressions from around the world.

Organisers say the festival aims to provide a shared platform for cultural exchange, build connections between nations through art and creativity, and highlight Pakistan’s positive image on the international stage.

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