SPELT Conference: Educators gather in Karachi to advance inclusive and equitable language education.

Two-day event brings together local and international educators to explore inclusive teaching, multilingual learning and the role of artificial intelligence in classrooms.

The Society of Pakistan English Language Teachers (SPELT) is hosting its 42nd International Conference 2026 under the theme, “Bridging Language and Learning: Designing Equitable Practices for Diverse Classrooms.” The two-day event takes place in November at multiple venues across Karachi, with the second day scheduled at Habib University from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more than four decades, SPELT has supported teachers, students, educators and academics through voluntary training, learning opportunities and professional development. Its work has particularly focused on English Language Teaching (ELT).

Continuing this tradition, the conference brings together educators and ELT professionals to explore how language classrooms can serve learners from different linguistic backgrounds, socioeconomic circumstances and communities.

Focus on Inclusive and Equitable Classrooms

This year’s theme addresses the challenges facing Pakistan’s diverse classrooms. The programme highlights innovative, inclusive and sustainable approaches to English language education through symposiums, presentations, practical workshops and discussions.

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More than 60 sessions across the two days will offer practical insights into multilingual education, inclusive and differentiated instruction, digital literacies, artificial intelligence in classrooms, assessment and teacher development.

Renowned ELT professionals, scholars and practitioners from Pakistan and countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Qatar will participate.

Among the featured speakers and trainers are Dr Fauzia Shamim, Dr Fatima Dar, Prof Abbas Husain, Conain Kmiecik, Charles Fullerton, Judy Wren, Farah Kamal, Dr Subhan Zein, Dr Kamran Ali, Neda Mulji, Seema Khalid and Azra Qazi.

Day One: Four Symposiums Across Karachi

On Saturday, November 14, SPELT’s academic partners will host four parallel symposiums at different venues across Karachi. Each venue will feature plenary sessions, workshops, interactive talks and paper presentations.

The four symposiums will cover:

GECE, Durbeen, Hussainabad: “Multilingual Language Education: Research, Practice, and Policy”

“Multilingual Language Education: Research, Practice, and Policy” Habib Public School, Sultanabad: “Innovations in English Language Education”

“Innovations in English Language Education” Happy Home School, Shaheed-e-Millat Road: “Digital Literacies and Language Development at HHS School System”

“Digital Literacies and Language Development at HHS School System” IU School System, Shahrah-e-Pakistan Campus, F.B. Area: “Making ELT Work in Diverse Classrooms”

Day Two: Main Conference at Habib University

On Sunday, November, participants will gather at Habib University, University Avenue, off Shahrah-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Johar. Registration will open at 8:00 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

The keynote address, titled “Beyond Gendered Textbooks: Helping English Teachers and Learners Engage with Gender Biases,” will be delivered by Dr Harry Kuchah Kuchah, Associate Professor of Languages, Social Justice and Education at the University of Birmingham, UK. The British Council is sponsoring the address.

His presentation will examine how teachers and students can identify and challenge gender bias in language classrooms. It will also highlight the need for structured, inquiry-based teacher education that develops critical awareness of language and discourse.

Plenary Sessions and Panel Discussions

The second day’s programme will feature several plenary addresses and discussions on emerging challenges in education.

Dr Fauzia Shamim, Professor and Chief Academic Officer at Durbeen, will deliver a plenary address titled “From Policing to Managing Learning with AI.”

Meanwhile, Dr Subhan Zein of Sunway University, Malaysia, will join online to discuss “Embedding Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Sustainability (DEIS) in Language Education.”

The closing plenary, “Beyond Rote Learning: Transforming Primary English Classrooms in Pakistan,” will be delivered by Dr Fatima Dar, SPELT President and CEO and Managing Partner of Oak Consulting.

Two panel discussions will also address practical approaches to improving learning outcomes.

The first, “Beyond Grade Level: Teaching Children Where They Are (The TaRL Approach),” will feature Dr Farid Panjwani, Dean of Aga Khan University; Dr Fatima Dar; and Baela Raza Jamil, Managing Director of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi. Mazhar Siraj of the British Council will moderate the discussion, which the British Council will facilitate.

The second panel, “AI for Equitable Classrooms: Empowering Teachers, Supporting Diverse Learners,” will bring together Riffat Jabeen of NIETE, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training; Zeeshan Hasan of Khan Academy Pakistan; Rehana Kazi of LUMS; and Saira Mehmood of Durbeen. Talha Chishti of the British Council will moderate the session, also facilitated by the British Council.

Featured talks and workshops by Farah Kamal, Waqar Ali Shah, Judy Wren, Azra Qazi, Lubna Panjwani and Neda Mulji will further enrich the programme.

The conference will also feature a session on the SPELT-British Council TeachingEnglish Connect project, titled “Empowering English Teachers in Pakistan.”

Networking and Community Outreach

Beyond its academic programme, the conference will provide opportunities for networking and community engagement.

SPELT will host a networking brunch and an exhibition where participants can browse and purchase books and educational materials. Stalls will also showcase handicrafts produced by underprivileged communities.

Press kits will be available for media representatives attending the event.

Through this annual gathering, SPELT continues to bring educators and researchers together to exchange ideas and strengthen professional practice in English language teaching.

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