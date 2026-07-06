Create Lasting Impact: Rotary Calls for Sustainable Community Service

Rotary members are encouraged to strengthen communities through collaboration, leadership development and long-term service initiatives.

Create Lasting Impact is the central message guiding Rotary members as they begin a new year of humanitarian service focused on sustainable community development and meaningful change.

Rotary members around the world are being encouraged to work together across cultures, languages and communities to create solutions that deliver long-term benefits. The theme highlights the importance of building partnerships with local communities, developing leadership skills and empowering people to continue making progress long after individual service projects have ended.

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The initiative emphasises that lasting change is achieved by investing in people, strengthening local capacity and carefully measuring the impact of community programmes. Rotary believes that sustainable development depends on collaboration, innovation and shared responsibility.

Rotary leaders have also called on members to focus their collective efforts on projects that improve education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, economic development and peacebuilding while expanding opportunities for communities to thrive.

By working together and sharing expertise, Rotary aims to maximise the impact of its humanitarian work and create stronger, more resilient communities across the world.

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