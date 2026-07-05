July 5, 2026

Rotary Installation: RCK Avenue Members Attend District Installation Ceremony 2026–2027

Web Desk July 5, 2026

Rotary leaders and members from RCK Avenue participated in the District Installation Ceremony, reaffirming their commitment to leadership and service for the 2026–2027 Rotary year.

RCK Avenue members, district leaders, and Rotarians attend the Rotary International District 3271 Installation Ceremony for the 2026–2027 Rotary year.

RCK Avenue members participate in the Rotary International District 3271 Installation Ceremony for 2026–2027.

Rotary Installation brought together members of RCK Avenue at the District Installation Ceremony for the 2026–2027 Rotary year, celebrating leadership and strengthening the spirit of service within Rotary International District 3271.

Among those attending the ceremony were Past President Muhammad Faisal Maqsood, Chair of the Avoidance Blindness Committee; President-Elect Imtiaz Shaikh; Secretary-Elect Ahmed Siddiqui; Syed Turab Shah, Media Coordinator for Rotary International District 3271; and Ali Haider, Assistant Governor of Rotary International District 3271, Pakistan. They were joined by fellow Rotarians in marking the beginning of the new Rotary year.

Rotary Club: Karachi Capital Hills Honors District Governor with Commemorative Memento

The event highlighted Rotary’s commitment to leadership, collaboration, and community service while providing an opportunity for members to strengthen professional relationships and support the district’s vision for 2026–2027.

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