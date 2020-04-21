HEADLINE

Businessman / President Ppp Houston Texans USA Syed Riaz Hussain, grieved over demise of Ali Suleman Habib.

Businessman / President PPP HOUSTON TEXANS USA Syed Riaz Hussain grieved over demise of Ali Suleman Habib has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow on sad demise of Chairman Indus Motor Company Ali Suleman Habib.

Ali Suleman Habib was a respected business man and active figure in the automotive industry. He said that Ali Suleman Habib played a very important role as Chairman of Pakistan Business Council and most recently as Advisor to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the deceased soul in peace and give highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give courage to deceased family to bear this loss.

