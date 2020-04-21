Google Helping educators and students stay connected with Teach from Home hub

KARACHI – As many educational institutions around the globe are either undergoing, extending, or planning closures due to COVID-19, much of the world’s student population is unable to attend school. In Pakistan as well as around the world, educators face the challenge of teaching remotely at an unprecedented scale, and in some cases, for the first time.

Google has a new distance learning resource hub for Pakistan called Teach From Home, a central hub of information, tips, training and tools from across Google for Education to help teachers keep teaching, even when they are not in the classroom, including:



A collection of training materials on how to get started,

Best practices for conducting lessons with or without video call capability,

Tips on engagement and community building, and

A downloadable step-by-step Teach from Home Toolkit

In conjunction with this, Google has also made our premium Google Meet video conferencing features free for schools and educational institutions until 30 September 2020. This includes the ability to have 250 people in a call together, record lessons and livestream.

Productivity suit G Suite for Education is free for all eligible educational institutions. For educational institutions that have not yet signed up, follow this link which contains a guide on creating a domain and account for your educational institution.

Google has built the Teach from Home hub with the support and cooperation of UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education, who is also working with other education partners to respond to this pandemic situation.

For now, Teach From Home is available in English, with downloadable toolkits available in 18 languages, with additional languages coming soon. For even more resources on teaching and learning from anywhere, visit the Grow with Google site for Pakistan.

