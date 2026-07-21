Asim Munir: Iranian Interior Minister Meets Army Chief at GHQ

Pakistan and Iran reaffirm commitment to regional security, border management, and closer cooperation during high-level talks in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday to discuss regional security, bilateral cooperation, and border management.

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The high-level meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including regional and bilateral security, as well as measures to strengthen effective border management between Pakistan and Iran.

Focus on Regional Stability

During the meeting, the Iranian interior minister praised Pakistan’s consistent diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions. He also acknowledged Islamabad’s role in encouraging de-escalation and promoting peace and stability across the region.

Both sides exchanged views on the evolving regional security environment and emphasized the importance of continued coordination in addressing shared security challenges.

Commitment to Bilateral Cooperation

The meeting concluded with both countries reaffirming their commitment to maintaining close cooperation and institutional coordination to enhance regional security and promote mutual prosperity.

Pakistan and Iran also agreed to continue working together through cooperative mechanisms aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and ensuring stability along their shared border.

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