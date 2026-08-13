PTCL and WWF-Pakistan officials take part in the Plant for Pakistan tree plantation drive in Islamabad.

The ‘Plant for Pakistan’ initiative supports PTCL’s sustainability goals and promotes a greener, climate-resilient future.

Islamabad, August 13, 2026: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and WWF-Pakistan have joined hands for a tree plantation drive under the Plant for Pakistan initiative.

The activity took place at the PTCL Training Academy in Islamabad. It formed part of PTCL’s Independence Day campaign, ‘Pakistan Jitna Jawan’.

The campaign aims to highlight efforts that can help build a stronger and more sustainable Pakistan. The plantation drive focused on environmental protection and the need for greater climate awareness.

PTCL and WWF support a greener Pakistan

PTCL CEO Nadeem Khan and WWF-Pakistan Senior Director Programmes Rab Nawaz took part in the plantation activity.

Senior executives from both organisations also attended the event. Members of the PTCL family joined them in planting trees and supporting the environmental campaign.

The event brought employees and company leadership together for a common cause. It also highlighted the role businesses can play in protecting Pakistan’s environment.

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The tree plantation drive reflects PTCL’s wider sustainability efforts. The company is working to reduce its environmental impact and lower its carbon footprint.

PTCL has also set a long-term goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions. The company said initiatives such as Plant for Pakistan support that broader sustainability agenda.

Focus on climate resilience

The collaboration with WWF-Pakistan adds an environmental focus to PTCL’s Independence Day activities.

Tree planting can support greener communities and contribute to climate resilience. It also encourages organisations and individuals to take part in environmental protection.

Through its ‘Pakistan Jitna Jawan’ campaign, PTCL is highlighting Pakistan’s potential and resilience.

The company said national progress should include environmental responsibility. It stressed that a better Pakistan depends on both innovation and collective action.

The plantation activity also sends a message about the importance of protecting natural resources. PTCL and WWF said such efforts can help support a cleaner and greener future.

Independence Day campaign

PTCL’s Independence Day campaign combines national celebrations with initiatives focused on sustainability and social responsibility.

The company said its partnership with WWF-Pakistan reflects a shared commitment to environmental protection.

The ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive is part of these efforts. It aims to encourage a more sustainable approach to Pakistan’s future.

The initiative also brings attention to the role of businesses in addressing environmental challenges. PTCL said it will continue working towards its sustainability goals while supporting a more connected and empowered Pakistan.

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