July 21, 2026

KMEDA: Leaders Attend Inauguration of ABM Iqbal Mobile Mall in Karachi

Web Desk July 21, 2026

Karachi Mobile and Electronics Dealers Association joins the opening ceremony of ABM Iqbal Mobile Mall, celebrating new businesses and unity within the trader community.

KMEDA officials and traders participate in the opening ceremony of ABM Iqbal Mobile Mall in Karachi.

KMEDA leaders attend the inauguration ceremony of ABM Iqbal Mobile Mall in Karachi.

KARACHI: The Karachi Mobile and Electronics Dealers Association (KMEDA) participated in the inauguration ceremony of ABM Iqbal Mobile Mall (Upper Ground Floor), where traders and association leaders gathered to celebrate the opening of new businesses and reaffirm their commitment to cooperation within the mobile market sector.

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KMEDA President Muhammad Minhaj Gulfam led the association’s delegation. General Secretary Abid Suriya, Managing Committee member Muzaffar Siddiqui, Landhi Mobile Mall President Muhammad Ali, Umar Khan of Quaidabad, Queens Court Market Chairman Faizan Tayyaba, Diplomat Market office-bearer Faizan Raza, and several prominent traders also attended the event.

Traders Celebrate Unity

KMEDA Quaidabad President Zia Mehsud, General Secretary Pardes Khan, and their team hosted the ceremony. Participants praised the event as a strong example of unity, cooperation, and solidarity among Karachi’s trader community.

The gathering highlighted the importance of collaboration between market associations to support business growth and strengthen the city’s mobile and electronics sector.

New Shops Officially Open

The ceremony also marked the official inauguration of several new outlets, including 313 Mobile, Hasan Khan Communication, Shakir Shah Mobile, Roohullah Communication, and Al Fajr Communication.

Speaking at the event, KMEDA President Muhammad Minhaj Gulfam congratulated the new business owners and wished them success, prosperity, and sustainable growth. He also expressed hope that their businesses would flourish and contribute to the continued development of Karachi’s mobile market.

The statement was issued by the Karachi Mobile and Electronics Dealers Association (KMEDA).

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