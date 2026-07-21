Sahar Ghazal: Actress Expands Career with Associate Producer Role in New Punjabi Play

Television and theatre actress Sahar Ghazal takes on a dual role as lead actress and associate producer in Kahay De Mein Teri Aan, marking a new milestone in her entertainment career.

KARACHI: Actress Sahar Ghazal is set to begin a new chapter in her showbiz career by stepping into drama production while continuing to strengthen her presence as a television and theatre performer.

Known for her work in Karachi’s television and stage industry, Sahar Ghazal will appear as the lead actress and serve as Associate Producer in the upcoming Punjabi play Kahay De Mein Teri Aan, scheduled to premiere in August. The project marks a significant milestone in her artistic journey as she takes on both creative and production responsibilities.

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A New Career Milestone

The new production gives Sahar Ghazal the opportunity to portray a serious and emotionally demanding character while contributing behind the scenes as part of the production team.

The dual role reflects her growing involvement in Pakistan’s entertainment industry and highlights her ambition to expand beyond acting.

Versatility Across Genres

Sahar Ghazal has earned recognition for her performances in serious television dramas. She has also demonstrated her versatility in comedy through her recent appearance in the popular sitcom Bulbulay.

During the production of the sitcom, veteran actor Mahmood Aslam praised her professionalism and acting skills, recognising her commitment to her craft.

Journey Built on Determination

Sahar Ghazal describes her career as a journey shaped by perseverance, hard work, and self-respect. Despite facing personal and professional challenges, she has continued to build her reputation through dedication and carefully selected roles.

Although television remains her primary focus, she occasionally accepts theatre projects that offer meaningful characters and strong storytelling.

Looking Ahead

The actress is also preparing for another major opportunity after director Shameer Rahi cast her in the lead role for an upcoming project, further strengthening her position in the industry.

Reflecting on her career, Sahar Ghazal said she has always prioritised quality over the size of a role.

“Whether the role is small or big, if it has substance, I try to make it memorable. In the future, I want to continue portraying characters that leave a lasting impression on audiences.”

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