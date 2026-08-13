Pakistan, Japan Step Up Cooperation to Bring Out-of-School Children Back to Education

Pakistan is working to deepen cooperation with Japan to address the challenge of out-of-school children and expand access to education and skills development. Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Ms Wajiha Qamar said the government wants to build sustainable systems that can reach children across the country and prepare them for future opportunities.

The minister shared the remarks after meeting a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The discussions focused on strengthening Pakistan-Japan cooperation in education and developing practical pathways for children who remain outside the formal education system.

Qamar said Pakistan’s goal extends beyond simply enrolling children in schools. She stressed the need to provide quality learning, relevant skills and clear opportunities for young people to build better futures.

Focus on sustainable education systems

The minister said Pakistan needs long-term solutions rather than relying only on short-term interventions. She highlighted the importance of developing systems that Pakistan can sustain, expand and eventually lead through national institutions.

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The approach aims to connect education with skills training. This could help young people gain knowledge while also preparing them for employment and further professional development.

Pakistan continues to face challenges in bringing all school-age children into meaningful education. Government agencies and development partners have increasingly focused on alternative learning opportunities and skills-based programmes to reach underserved communities.

Pakistan-Japan partnership

The meeting with the JICA delegation reflects ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in development and education-related initiatives. The partnership aims to strengthen institutional capacity and improve opportunities for children and young people.

Qamar said collaboration with international partners can help Pakistan develop programmes that deliver lasting results. She also stressed that national ownership remains essential for expanding successful initiatives across the country.

The minister reaffirmed her view that education and skills must move together. She said every child should have access to quality learning and a pathway towards a more secure future.

The government also wants development partners to support approaches that can operate at scale. Such programmes could help Pakistan address educational gaps while strengthening skills development for the next generation.

Qamar concluded that no child should be left behind, emphasising education with relevant skills as a key part of Pakistan’s future development strategy.

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