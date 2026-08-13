KCCI business leaders discuss new export opportunities and stronger trade ties between Pakistan and Malawi.

Business leaders at KCCI call for direct export links with Malawi and wider African markets, pointing to strong demand and new investment opportunities.

KARACHI, August 13, 2026: Pakistan could significantly increase its export earnings by building direct trade links with Malawi and other African markets, Honorary Consul of Malawi in Karachi Abdullah Zaki said.

The Malawi trade opportunity could give Pakistani exporters much higher margins, he said. Zaki noted that products costing about 25 cents in Pakistan can sell for up to 95 cents in Malawi.

He made the remarks at a meeting at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). Business leaders and representatives from several sectors attended the session.

Malawi offers new export opportunities

Zaki urged Pakistani businesses to look beyond traditional markets in Europe and North America. He said Africa remains one of the most promising but underexplored trade regions for Pakistan.

He pointed to Malawi as a market with strong potential for Pakistani products. Many goods reaching Malawi through Dubai already originate from Pakistan and other South Asian countries, he said.

PTCL and WWF join hands for tree plantation drive in Islamabad

Direct exports could remove unnecessary intermediaries. This could allow Pakistani manufacturers and exporters to retain more of the value created through their products.

Zaki also shared recent progress in bilateral trade. Pakistani bangles and jute products have already started reaching the Malawian market.

Pakistan’s exports to Malawi have also grown by 7 percent over the past two years, according to figures shared at the meeting.

Zaki said his consulate is ready to support Pakistani businesses. The office can provide market information, trade guidance and business contacts to exporters interested in Malawi.

KCCI calls for a focused trade strategy

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala said Pakistan’s trade with Malawi remains far below its potential.

He put the current trade volume at around $11.8 million. Motiwala said the figure could rise through a focused strategy and better market research.

Malawi is a landlocked country, but its location gives it access to the wider Southern African region. It shares borders with Zambia, Tanzania and Mozambique.

Motiwala said Malawi’s reliance on imports creates opportunities for Pakistani companies. He urged exporters to identify products that Malawi currently buys from other countries.

He identified several sectors with export potential. These include agriculture, engineering goods, textiles, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, two-wheelers, automobiles and food products.

He also highlighted Malawi’s emerging mining sector. The country has mineral resources estimated at nearly $30 billion, he said, creating possible opportunities for investors.

Business leaders seek direct market access

Motiwala stressed that stronger trade requires more than formal meetings. He called for detailed research, sector-specific engagement and reliable market information.

He urged the Honorary Consul to prepare a detailed map of Malawi’s imports. Such information could help Pakistani manufacturers match their products with demand in the country.

Vice Chairman BMG Jawed Bilwani expressed optimism about future trade growth. He assured Zaki that KCCI and the wider business community would support initiatives aimed at increasing trade and investment.

KCCI President Rehan Hanif described Malawi as the “Warm Heart of Africa”. He said African markets remain relatively less explored by Pakistani exporters.

Hanif said competition in Europe and North America is intense. African markets, meanwhile, can offer new opportunities and stronger margins for suitable Pakistani products.

KCCI proposes trade delegation

Hanif also highlighted Malawi’s position in Southern Africa. Despite being landlocked, the country can serve as a regional gateway for trade with neighbouring markets.

He identified agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals and food products as key areas for Pakistani exporters.

Many goods imported by Malawi through the UAE are originally sourced from Pakistan and other countries, Hanif said. He argued that direct trade could help Pakistan increase its export earnings.

Hanif proposed sending a high-level Pakistani business delegation to Malawi. The delegation could also visit neighbouring African countries to explore wider regional opportunities.

KCCI leadership reaffirmed its support for stronger Pakistan-Malawi economic relations. Business representatives at the meeting also backed greater cooperation in trade, investment and market development.

Follow THE AZB