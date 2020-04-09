Adamjee Life join hands with Sehat Kahani

KARACHI- Pakistan’s fastest growing telemedicine service provider Sehat Kahani has joined hands with Pakistan’s leading insurance provider Adamjee Life Assurance Co. to help Pakistan in maintaining the social distances in the times of lockdown by providing access to healthcare professionals with the ease of their smartphone while enjoying the comfort and safety of their homes.

In times where patients are reluctant to go to the hospitals to avoid exposure while day to day ailments continue to prevail, this partnership is going to be much more than creating just an online forum of discussing the disease and would enable users to have the real time access to certified doctors 24 hours a day 7 days a week, Free of cost through Sehat Kahani’s established telemedicine solution which comes with a trusted consumer base of more than 175,000 consultations.

With this partnership, users can download the App, connect to doctors available on the platform via “consult me” or “Book Appointment” option by selecting the doctors based on their symptoms or specialty required.

Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram & Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, the co-founders and CEO & COO of Sehat Kahani respectively issued a combined statement on this partnership stating, “We take this as our national duty to step-up in the time of crisis where access to primary health is otherwise compromised. This application is not only helping the patients by providing them a safe and effective solution but has also helped easing the burden on healthcare facilities by 100,000+ patients to date. We are also thankful to Adamjee Life for partnering with us in spreading the message on a larger scale. We hope that we can also fight this together as a nation and rise beyond for a healthier future!”

Mr. Jalal Meghani, Deputy Managing Director, Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited shared his views on this, stating, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we at Adamjee Life Assurance felt it’s our responsibility to give back to the nation in these trying times. Based on our commitment to serve the community, we have collaborated with Pakistan’s fastest growing telemedicine service provider, Sehat Kahani, to offer free medical consultations to every Pakistani from a pool of experienced doctors via video or audio chat from the safety of their homes. This mitigates the exposure of patients who are sick or at-risk due to other conditions, as well as protect the healthcare workers and community at large.

This pandemic is a challenging time for us all. We will continue to facilitate the society in the best way possible and prove how reliable and caring we are under new and uncertain circumstances. ”

Like this: Like Loading...