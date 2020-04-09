ABAD appreciates efforts of Sindh Govt. in fight against Corona Virus

Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has said that the provincial government led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has done a most appreciating work for fight against the spread of Corona Virus COVID 19 and all people should follow the instruction of the government to save precious human lives.

In a statement, Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani, Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Warind, Vice Chairman Abdul Rehman and Chairman Southern Region ABAD Muhammad Ali Ratadia have said that Corona Virus is a very dangerous disease, which is spreading around the world due to man-to-man contact and contamination of every daily use items if not taken care properly.

They said that we also salute Pakistan Armed Forces for their extreme role in supporting provincial as well as federal governments in this testing time being faced by the people of Pakistan.

ABAD is doing its best to support people, specially daily wagers, who are unable to earn due to lock down, through distributing daily use items in various areas of Karachi and elsewhere, they said adding that Corona Virus Pandemic is a global problem and we all should support the fight against this deadly virus to save precious human lives by staying at home.

ABAD office-bearers said that people should follow instructions of governments to stay at home and look after hygiene of their family members and in case of any emergency contact government functionaries by dialing 1166. They hoped that we will be able to fight COVID 19 and emerge victorious but it can take time so each and every member of our society should support efforts of governments.

