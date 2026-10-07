Pakistani companies showcase cosmetics and personal care products at Beautyworld Middle East 2026 in Dubai.

Pakistani exhibitors present cosmetics, skincare and personal care products as Dubai exhibition marks its 30th edition

DUBAI, October 6, 2026: Nineteen Pakistani companies are showcasing cosmetics, skincare and personal care products at Beautyworld Middle East 2026, which opened Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day exhibition, running from October 6 to 8, brings together beauty brands, manufacturers, distributors, buyers and industry professionals from across the global beauty and personal care sector.

Marking its 30th edition, the event highlights emerging products, technologies and trends while providing companies with opportunities to expand international business relationships and explore new markets.

Pakistani Companies Showcase Beauty Products

Pakistan is represented by 19 companies offering a diverse range of cosmetics, skincare, personal care and beauty products.

Participating companies include Al Keynat (Noorani), Basit Traders (BNB Global), Beauty Icon/Fabcos International, Bio Cos International, Goree Cosmetics, Monza Impex, Junaid Jamshed Pvt. Ltd., Life Care Cosmetics, MMC Cosmetics, Metromilan, Nexton/I&K, Poonia Brothers (Faiza Beauty Cream), SB Cosmetics Pakistan, Shaheen Cosmetics (Face Fresh) and Universal Distributors.

Kass Cosmetics, Montis, Shanss Cosmetics and Steg Laboratories are participating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Pavilion.

The Pakistani exhibitors are using the international platform to showcase the capabilities and product range of the country’s beauty and personal care industry.

The exhibition also offers participating companies opportunities to meet potential buyers, strengthen commercial relationships and identify new export markets.

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Pakistan Pavilion Receives International Interest

Kass Cosmetics CEO Asif said the company was encouraged by the response on the opening day.

“We are very pleased with the location of the Pakistan Pavilion at Beautyworld Middle East 2026,” he said. “We have had a very positive start, with encouraging interest from international visitors and potential buyers.”

He added that the company looks forward to developing new business connections and exploring further opportunities during the exhibition.

Maroon Hashim Murad, Business Development Executive at Montis, also welcomed the initial response.

“It’s been a really good start for us at Beautyworld Middle East,” he said. “We’re happy with the location of the Pakistan Pavilion and the response we’ve received so far.”

He said the company expects to develop more business connections during the remaining two days of the exhibition.

The participation of Pakistani companies at Beautyworld Middle East 2026 reflects efforts to increase the international visibility of Pakistan’s beauty industry and develop stronger commercial links in global markets.

Beautyworld Middle East 2026 will continue through October 8 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

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