itel Energy to showcase next-generation solar and energy-storage solutions at Solar Pakistan Expo 2026.

Company to unveil Gen-2 batteries, new 12kW inverter and AI-powered energy management solutions at Karachi expo

KARACHI: itel Energy will showcase its latest solar and energy-storage technologies at the 22nd Solar Pakistan Expo 2026, scheduled for October 9–11 at Expo Centre Karachi, where the company will participate as a Diamond Sponsor.

The company will present its Gen-2 battery portfolio, developed through strategic cooperation with REPT BATTERO. The showcase will cover solutions for residential users, commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, and intelligent energy management.

New Battery and Inverter Technologies

A key attraction will be the new Marathon Battery Series, featuring REPT BATTERO’s Royal Series Grade-A cells. The series is designed to offer improved performance, safety, service life and scalability for Pakistani households.

itel Energy will also demonstrate its Sparta Series IP66 inverters through a live “Sparta Challenge”. The demonstration will test inverter performance under controlled water, dust and high-temperature conditions.

The showcase will include the 6.6kW Sparta Series and the public debut of the new 12kW Sparta Series, designed for larger residential and commercial applications.

AI-Powered Energy Management

The company will also highlight Smart Go AI, its intelligent energy-management platform. The system uses weather data, charging priorities and smart-saving functions to help users manage energy consumption and battery usage more efficiently.

For commercial and industrial customers, itel Energy will present its Matrix Battery Series. The solution offers scalable energy-storage configurations, monitoring, energy audits, installation support and energy-management services.

The company will also showcase its broader Power Series, reflecting its expansion into portable power, electric mobility and smart-device applications. The range complements itel Energy’s existing IP54 product portfolio in Pakistan.

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Solutions Designed for Pakistan

itel Energy said its latest portfolio focuses on energy solutions suited to Pakistan’s operating environment. These conditions include high temperatures, dust, humidity, power instability and growing demand for energy independence.

Visitors, solar installers, industry professionals and media representatives will be able to explore the company’s latest technologies at Solar Pakistan Expo 2026 from October 9 to 11 at Expo Centre Karachi.

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