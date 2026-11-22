Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir has described Karachi as his second home, highlighting his longstanding association with the city and his studies at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

“I am familiar with the streets of Karachi and have also studied at IBA,” he said while speaking at a dinner reception hosted by the Pakistan American Cultural Center (PACC). He later spoke to the media.

The ambassador said Pakistan and Tajikistan share a common cultural heritage. He described Karachi as a peaceful city and encouraged people from other countries to visit Pakistan without fear.

“Karachi is my home. I frequently visit the city from Islamabad,” he said, adding that Pakistani artists and singers should also visit Tajikistan and showcase their talent.

He said Pakistan holds an important position in the region and the international community recognises its significance. He also observed that Karachi’s vibrant atmosphere, reminiscent of the 1990s, had returned.

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The ambassador said it was encouraging to see growing interest among Pakistanis in learning about Central Asia. He added that he was working to strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan and expand cooperation across various sectors to promote prosperity in both countries.

PACC President Syed Makhdoom Ali Riaz and Honorary Consul Irshad Qasim also addressed the gathering.

Welcoming the ambassador and other guests, Riaz said the doors of the American Cultural Center remained open to everyone. He highlighted the musical talent of Central Asian artists, particularly their expertise in pop music, which was reflected in the evening’s performances.

He also praised the Tajik ambassador’s command of Urdu, describing it as highly impressive. Riaz said PACC had always welcomed artists and singers and would continue this tradition.

A Tajik pop music group featuring male and female vocalists entertained the audience with performances of Tajik and Pakistani songs. The performances received enthusiastic applause from the guests.

At the conclusion of the event, PACC presented a commemorative shield to the Tajik ambassador.

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