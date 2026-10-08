UN Chief Guterres Concludes Three-Day Pakistan Visit

UN Secretary-General António Guterres during his three-day official visit to Pakistan.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres concluded his three-day official visit to Pakistan on Thursday, with Islamabad reaffirming its commitment to multilateralism and the principles of the UN Charter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Guterres’ visit, which lasted from October 6 to 8, provided an opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s longstanding partnership with the United Nations and discuss key regional and international developments.

During his visit, the UN chief held meetings with Pakistan’s senior leadership and other officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Guterres Meets Pakistan’s Leadership

Guterres met President Zardari on October 6. Later, the president conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz on the UN secretary-general at a special investiture ceremony in recognition of his international service and contribution to global peace and development.

The UN chief also held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on regional and international issues.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the UN Charter, multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

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Dar also raised the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and called for its resolution in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The two sides discussed regional and international peace and security, Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, sustainable development, climate change and the future of multilateral cooperation.

Indus Waters Treaty and Regional Issues

Dar also briefed Guterres on India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Pakistan described the move as a violation of international law, according to the Foreign Office.

Pakistan also reiterated its support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination and statehood.

The discussions covered broader regional challenges and the role of diplomacy and international institutions in addressing conflicts and promoting stability.

Guterres Visits UN and Disaster Management Facilities

During his stay, Guterres visited the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Islamabad.

He also visited the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), where he received a briefing on Pakistan’s progress in disaster preparedness and early warning systems.

The UN secretary-general additionally participated in a special talk at the Foreign Service Academy on “Strengthening Multilateralism in a Changing World: Geopolitics and the Role of the United Nations.”

During his address, Guterres spoke about his longstanding association with Pakistan and highlighted the generosity, resilience and solidarity of the Pakistani people.

Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to UN

The Foreign Office said Guterres commended Pakistan’s longstanding contribution to the United Nations, particularly its role in UN peacekeeping and efforts to promote dialogue, mediation and international cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan’s leadership appreciated Guterres’ role in advancing international peace and development.

The visit, it added, reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for multilateralism with the United Nations at its core and its commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Guterres departed Pakistan on Thursday after concluding his official engagements.

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